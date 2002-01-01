By KELLY GERLACH

Memories flooded back as Wayne Nolting of rural Preston stared at a photograph in a book.

The photo was a familiar scene he’d lived many times: his father and brother sitting around the dining room table at the neighboring Grant farm, eating an afternoon lunch of sandwiches, soup and cake after a day of hard labor threshing in the fields.

Nolting knew every face in the photo – his father, brother, close neighbors.

“We were there a lot,” Nolting said, remembering the many summers when neighbors shared resources and labor to harvest crops.

“You look like you needed some more meat on your bones,” said his wife Arlene, nudging her shoulder against his.

But almost 70 years after the photo was taken, Nolting, the only person in the photo who is still alive, did not remember seeing the stranger who took that photo in the Grant dining room.

The photographer was Arthur Melville “Pete” Wettach. And he might not have been a total stranger. He worked for what was then the Farm Security Administration, helping tenant farmers to buy land of their own.

Wettach was also a self-taught photographer, and his photographs capture a glimpse of rural Iowa life in the Great Depression and afterward.

Thirty of his photographs, including that of the Noltings and Grants, are on display at Maquoketa Art Experience through May 15. Two receptions are

